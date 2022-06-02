The Ministry of Railways in India shared a hair-raising video on Twitter to warn all the passengers to stick by the boarding or deboarding advice strictly. The viral clip shows a woman trying to board a moving train and almost falling into the train and platform gap. Fortunately, the lady was rescued by a Railway Protection Force (RPF) officer immediately. The railways hailed the quick thinking of the railway cop. The horrible incident happened in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. India News | Indore: Woman Trying to Board Moving Train Falls, Saved by Alert Co-passengers.

Watch The CCTV Footage:

रेल कर्मचारी की सतर्कता और तत्परता से बची यात्री की जान! छत्तीसगढ़ के रायपुर स्टेशन पर चलती ट्रेन में चढ़ने के दौरान एक महिला अचानक नीचे गिर गई। ड्यूटी पर तैनात आरपीएफ कर्मचारी ने तत्परता से उसकी जान बचाई। चलती हुई ट्रेन में ना चढ़ें/उतरें, यह जानलेवा हो सकता है। pic.twitter.com/1Aq2hxZNTp — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) May 31, 2022

