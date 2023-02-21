A "different" kind of relationship has come to fore once again. No, it is not about marrying a statue or robot. It is about a man, Nathaniel, being in sexual relationship with his car. Although the video is over a decade old, it has been making rounds on the Internet lately. The video was uploaded by the TLC show, My Strange Addiction on YouTube. He was seen explaining how he is having an intimate relationship with a car. On the other hand, the man's father was seen as concerned and blamed his divorce for neglecting him during childhood. Dinner Date With Huge Python! Girls Sit for Meal With the Scary Reptile; Feed It With Chopsticks in Viral Video.

Man in Sexual Relationship With His Car

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)