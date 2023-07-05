In a video going viral on social media, a shark is seen swimming casually around a beach full of people. The incident was captured at Navarre Beach, Florida. The terrifying clip shows the beachgoers clearing the water as they start to panic. As soon as people noticed the shark’s fin, they started running away from the water. However, the shark did not seem to be bothered by any of this. The creature continued to flap its fin and enjoy a good swim. Bird Flying With Shark in Claws? Unusual Sighting Caught on Camera as Huge Bird Picks Up Shark-Like Fish From the Oceans, Old Video Goes Viral.

Watch Viral Video of Shark Swimming With Beachgoers in Florida:

A #shark was swimming very close to shore today in Navarre Beach, #Florida! 📷 Video by Cristy Cox pic.twitter.com/WWlmRH0m8E — Kaitlin Wright (@wxkaitlin) July 3, 2023

