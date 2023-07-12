The relationship between a brother and a sister is truly special. In a viral video doing the internet rounds, a brother is seen surprising his sister with concert tickets of her favourite band. Twitter user Abhinav Ramnarayan shared the heartwarming video. "My sister is visiting me from India. Last night I told her I was taking her to a poetry reading... but actually I had tickets to her favourite band........ Blur [sic]," wrote Abhinav while sharing the cute video. Man Dies, Sister Hospitalised After Being Thrashed by Drunk Men for Asking To Lower Music Volume in Bengaluru (Watch Video).

Check the Viral Video Here:

My sister is visiting me from India. Last night I told her I was taking her to a poetry reading... but actually I had tickets to her favourite band........ Blur For anyone interested, here's how she reacted 😄 pic.twitter.com/18uUw9XgsX — Abhinav Ramnarayan (@abhinavvr) July 10, 2023

