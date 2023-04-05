In a shocking incident, a brother and sister duo was beaten to death by three "drunk" men in Karnataka's Bengaluru after he asked them to lower the music volume. Irked by their request the miscreants launched a physical attack on the siblings. The incident took place on April 2. The youth succumbed to his injuries yesterday, April 4, while his sister is hospitalised. Reportedly, the victim is a brother of an army officer and was asking the accused men to lower the volume as their mother is seriously ill. Kerala Shocker: Bus Driver Beaten to Death for Meeting Female Friend at Her in Thrissur; CCTV Video of ‘Murder’ Surfaces.

Drunk Men Launch Attack on Siblings in Bengaluru:

An army officer's brother succumbed to his injuries in #Bengaluru after three drunk men beat him up & his sister for requesting to lower the music, as their mother is seriously ill. Incident on April 2nd. But, Lloyd succumbed to his injuries yesterday. Accused work in IT sector pic.twitter.com/E3WqVLl6Zq — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) April 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)