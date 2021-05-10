SpaceX is set to launch the "DOGE-1 Mission to the Moon" in the first quarter of next year and Twitter cannot keep calm. Elon Musk’s commercial rocket company is accepting the meme-inspired cryptocurrency dogecoin as payment. The dogecoin-funded mission's update was shared by Elon Musk on Twitter as he stated that the mission is "paid for in Doge" making it the "1st crypto in space" and "1st meme in space". He ended his tweet with: "To the mooooonnn!!"

SpaceX Is Launching Satellite Doge-1 to the Moon Next Year. Check Elon Musk's Tweet:

SpaceX launching satellite Doge-1 to the moon next year – Mission paid for in Doge – 1st crypto in space – 1st meme in space To the mooooonnn!!https://t.co/xXfjGZVeUW — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2021

Elon Musk Shared the Update With Dogecoin Song - To the Moon [Official]. Watch:

