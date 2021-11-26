Aceredo, a Spanish village infamous called 'ghost village' that was abandoned almost 30 years ago, has reappeared after the water levels descended, revealing the ruins of houses that had submerged. Mud filled the doorway and the metal rusted over the 30 years spent in the water. The stone structures of the village have survived, but many of the roofs of the buildings have collapsed. The people who lived in the Aceredo village were evicted from their homes in 1992 due to the construction of the reservoir.

Watch The Tragedy Of Aceredo:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)