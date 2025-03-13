Any major festivities in India would be incomplete without the viral moments. Similarly, for Holi 2025, a video of SpiceJet cabin crew members dancing to the Bollywood Holi song, "Balam Pichkari", from the film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani has taken over the social media feeds and how! The video shows air hostesses and flight steward members enthusiastically dancing to the music beat with a splash of colours inside the flight, enriched by the festivity. Passengers were seen capturing the moment while also seemingly enjoying it. However, the internet is not impressed! As the Instagram reel took over the social media feeds, many pointed out the irony of flights getting delayed and even cancelled in a few recent cases. However, it must be noted that this has been a tradition of SpiceJet's festive spirit since 2014, transforming passengers' onboard experience into a colourful celebration of Holi. Heated Argument Breaks Out Between Passengers and Airline Staff at Indira Gandhi International Airport As SpiceJet Flight SG 646 Gets Delayed for Several Hours.

SpiceJet Cabin Crew Celebrates Holi 2025 by Dancing on Bollywood Song

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aviation/CabinCrew's HUB 🇮🇳 (@aircrew.in)

Internet Is Not Impressed!

Screenshot of Instagram Comments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)