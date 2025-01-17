A disruption occurred at Delhi Airport last night, January 16, when a SpiceJet flight SG 646 was delayed for several hours. A video surfaced online from the Indira Gandhi International Airport shows a heated argument breaking out between frustrated passengers with airline staff as their SpiceJet flight SG 646 was delayed for several hours. According to news agency IANS, at around 5 AM, an alternate flight was arranged for the passengers. Customs Officials Seize 257 Grams of Gold Concealed Inside Screwdriver at Delhi Airport.

SpiceJet Flight SG 646 Delayed for Several Hours at Delhi Airport

Delhi: A disruption occurred at Delhi Airport last night when SpiceJet flight SG 646 was delayed for several hours. Passengers became frustrated, leading to heated arguments with airline staff. Eventually, around 5 AM, an alternate flight was arranged for the passengers pic.twitter.com/o59mG9Xbfi — IANS (@ians_india) January 17, 2025

