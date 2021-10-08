Squid Game is touted to become Netflix's 'biggest show' soon. The Korean drama has taken the entertainment space by storm with viewers around the world appreciating the concept and even recommending it. In the latest, Squid Game is now even eligible for Primetime Emmys. While viewers go gaga over the show based on survival games, the Internet is buzzing with Squid Game memes and graphics. In no time, Squid Game memes and GIFs have taken over the social media space. Let's take a look at some of these Squid Game memes going viral. Squid Game fans, the space is all yours! Squid Game Series: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need To Know About Jung-jae Lee, Lee Byung-hun, HoYeon Jung’s Netflix Korean Show.

'To Board The Plane or Not'

'I'm Good at Everything'

'Would You Like to Play?'

I’m obsessed with #SquidGame memes please keep making them pic.twitter.com/58GZ8qT1bB — Jenny Will (@jennywill45) September 30, 2021

Even Halloween Ideas

This is how im gonna be #SquidGame pic.twitter.com/PJ7ybEImrh — Squid Game Meme Account (@squidgame_memes) October 4, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)