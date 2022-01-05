Stephanie Matto, the 90 Day Fiance star has put a pin to her fart-selling business, claims that she suffered "symptoms of a heart attack". For the olfactory business, the Connecticut resident created 50 jars worth of farts each week and drank protein shakes to make her farts smell. After undergoing several medical tests, including blood work and an EKG, Stephanie was told that her pain was the result of her steady diet of gas-inducing beans and eggs. Matto said, "I thought I was having a stroke and that these were my final moments. I was overdoing it".

Stephanie Matto's 'Fart In A Jar' Business Hit A Snag

