A restaurant in the US State of Wisconsin received an unexpected guest when a deer crashed into the eatery during lunchtime. The shocking incident took place on Tuesday afternoon, October 31, when the deer allegedly entered the Noodles & Company in Wisconsin, United States, after crashing in through their window. A video of the alleged incident has also gone viral on social media. The 32-second video clip shows the deer crashing into the restaurant while people enjoy their meal. As the video moves further, the animal is seen roaming inside the eatery and even taking a stroll in its kitchen before exiting through the back entrance.

Deer Sneaks Into Restaurant In Wisconsin

WATCH: Deer causes chaos in crowded Noodles & Company in Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/87CVqp5rbL — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) October 31, 2023

