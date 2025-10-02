Madison Bergmann, 25, a former fifth-grade teacher at River Crest Elementary School in Hudson, Wisconsin, broke down in tears as she pleaded guilty to one count of child enticement and two counts of sexual misconduct by school staff. Prosecutors dismissed several other charges, including first-degree sexual assault of a child and using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, under a plea agreement. Bergmann’s abuse came to light when the victim’s mother overheard a call and later discovered explicit texts between the teacher and her 11-year-old son where the duo were talking about ‘making out’. Investigators later found handwritten love notes in Bergmann’s classroom. The scandal derailed her planned 2024 wedding to fiance Sam Hickman. She is scheduled to be sentenced on December 22, 2025. Her attorney has not commented on the plea deal. Sex Recession in US, Weekly Sexual Activity Among Adults Drops From 55% in 1990 to 37% in 2024: Study.

Wisconsin Teacher Pleads Guilty to Child Enticement, Sexual Misconduct With 11-Year-Old

NEW: Former Wisconsin school teacher who was accused of having a relationship with an 11-year-old boy, bawls in court after pleading guilty. Madison Bergmann, 25, was set to be married back in 2024 until her then-fiancé found out about her relationship with a child. Bergmann… pic.twitter.com/T2TuKdGuww — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 1, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Collin Rugg), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

