The Wisconsin Supreme Court's liberal majority struck down the state's 176-year-old abortion ban on Wednesday, July 2. Supreme Court ruled 4-3 that it was superseded by a newer state law that criminalises abortions only after a fetus can survive outside the womb. In 2022, shortly after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which had recognised a constitutional right to abortion, Kaul sued a Republican district attorney who argued that the 1849 law was back in effect and could be enforced.

Wisconsin Supreme Court Strikes Down Abortion Ban

JUST IN - Wisconsin Supreme Court's liberal majority strikes down the state’s 176-year-old abortion ban - AP — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 2, 2025

