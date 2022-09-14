The popular Hindi sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has made people laugh with its hilarious episodes and comical characters. After everybody's favourite Dayaben aka Disha Vakani, Gurucharan Singh aka Sodhi, next in the lane is Shailesh Lodha aka Tarak Mehta, who will be replaced by Sachin Shroff of Bannoo Main Teri Dulhann. TMKOC fans are not happy about the exit of their favourite characters, and we can see their reactions on Twitter. #TMKOC funny memes, pictures, GIFs and videos go crazy viral on social media after viewers miss old characters. Jethalal Funny Memes Go Viral Amid TMKOC ‘Babita-Tapu’ Aka Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat Relationship Rumours, Check Hilarious Jokes and Twitter Reactions!

Who Will Give The Lifetime Moral Lessons At The End of Episodes?

Seeing veteran Mehta Sahab leaving the show #TMKOC is heartbreaking 💔. #OldIsGoldpic.twitter.com/6nc4hLVH0p — Freedom of Tweet🇮🇳 (@Absolute_Venom) September 13, 2022

Same Reaction!

#TMKOC My reaction when I saw new mehta saheb😮 pic.twitter.com/zrQ83vxVSg — INDIAN BATMAN 🇮🇳 (@SANTANU32732174) September 13, 2022

Point!

Me to #TMKOC makers after they've changed almost everyone and these shitty stories pic.twitter.com/zxkjr08ziu — Prakash Singh (@prakash_singh26) September 13, 2022

Watching New Episodes With New Characters

#TMKOC Seeing new episodes of Tmkoc be like pic.twitter.com/l956w2vjYx — RAHUL (@_jain_sahab__) September 13, 2022

Netizens Want Their Fav Characters Back!

#TMKOC looses it's charm😞. Tmkoc bestest ever tv serial to boring show now.downfall is real. Everyone leaving serial🤒 pic.twitter.com/AYEetGzEix — Mufaddal Vohra (@133_AT_Hobart) September 13, 2022

