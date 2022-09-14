The popular Hindi sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has made people laugh with its hilarious episodes and comical characters. After everybody's favourite Dayaben aka Disha Vakani, Gurucharan Singh aka Sodhi, next in the lane is Shailesh Lodha aka Tarak Mehta, who will be replaced by Sachin Shroff of Bannoo Main Teri Dulhann. TMKOC fans are not happy about the exit of their favourite characters, and we can see their reactions on Twitter. #TMKOC funny memes, pictures, GIFs and videos go crazy viral on social media after viewers miss old characters. Jethalal Funny Memes Go Viral Amid TMKOC ‘Babita-Tapu’ Aka Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat Relationship Rumours, Check Hilarious Jokes and Twitter Reactions!

Who Will Give The Lifetime Moral Lessons At The End of Episodes? 

Same Reaction! 

Point! 

Watching New Episodes With New Characters 

Netizens Want Their Fav Characters Back! 

