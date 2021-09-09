“Sala Saanp Ko Paal Raha Tha” (cue Gangs of Wasseypur) is what Jethalal would be thinking right now. Or, may be “Kya Se Kya Ho Gaya.” At least, that’s what Indian Twitterati believe since the news of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC)’s co-stars, Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat to be in a relationship broke out. Jethalal funny memes and jokes are all over the internet. And if you’re confused why a fictional character is doing the buzz amid the news of real-life relationship. Hear us out. Jethalal Funny Memes That Will Make Even Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Dilip Joshi Laugh Out Loud.

Jethalal, played by very talented Dilip Joshi, has a massive crush on Babita Ji, essayed by the gorgeous 33-year-old actress, Munmun. Meanwhile, Raj Anadkat portrays the role of Tapu, Jethalal’s college-going son. In India’s longest-running sitcom, one of the storylines is Jetha’s one-sided love for his much-married neighbour, Babita Ji. And this entire reel-real love triangle has tickled the funny bones of Indian audiences who just cannot stop poking fun at their beloved Jethalal!

HAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHHAHA

Calm Down Jethalal

Beta Saanp Nikla Jethalal

#jethalal after hearing the news of tapu and #Babitaji :- hame to apno ne luta gairo mai kaha dam tha pic.twitter.com/EAl5BkaAJE — Vibhore Jain (@VibhoreJain4) September 9, 2021

Aww, Jetha Ji!

#Jethalal After finding about Babitaji and Tappu relationship. pic.twitter.com/3smxgPIRsk — Raman Kumar (@erkumark) September 9, 2021

Who All Can Hear This Picture of Dayaben

HAHAHHAAHA

