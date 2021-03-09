Teachers’ Day 2021 in Lebanon

HAPPY TEACHERS DAY pic.twitter.com/6MYagEdgWb — Mazen Ghorayeb (@GhorayebMazen) March 9, 2021

Netizens Share Happy Teachers' Day Wishes On Twitter

From Women's Day to Teachers' Day! The two leading players in the shaping of a nation's future generations. Despite all the challenges in the education system & the current situation, you have not given up on your mission. ينعاد على كل المعلمين والمعلمات! #عيد_المعلم pic.twitter.com/5iK7IEbeoD — INJAZ Lebanon (@INJAZLebanon) March 9, 2021

They Honour the Educators With Teachers' Day Greetings

Today is teachers day in #Lebanon and on this occasion I would like to wish all educators a happy teachers day starting with my dad and aunt and all the wonderful educators that I know around the world especially this year that has been more challenging. pic.twitter.com/6ZcKnWP1Qx — Sara El Dallal (@saradallal) March 9, 2021

More Teachers' Day Images on Twitter

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)