Is Tesla ready for India’s iconic potholes and traffic menace? Elon Musk’s Tesla has officially entered the Indian market with the opening of its first-ever showroom in India, located at the BKC complex in Mumbai. The company has launched its Model Y electric SUV, reportedly at a starting price of INR 60 Lakh. As the news broke on social media, internet users did the best they could to celebrate the milestone in true desi style – memes. From Mumbai potholes to cattle on the roads, desi netizens took sarcastic jibes at the announcement with humorous reels and jokes. Elon Musk’s EV Company To Officially Start Rolling Out Its Tesla Model Y in India; Check Expected Price, Variants and Other Details.

Tesla in India Funny Memes Go Viral

While tesla open showroom in india But Indians with car 😂 #TeslaIndia #teslainindia pic.twitter.com/1WeSyhtFSh — ʀᴀᴠɪɴᴀ (@RavinaMedico) July 15, 2025

Good Luck With the Indian Roads!

Good Luck @Tesla_India with self driving feature on Indian Roads pic.twitter.com/GXRmUmGkEk — Oxygen 💨 (@WhateverVishal) July 15, 2025

The Potholes Welcome Tesla Cars

Relatable Much?

*Tesla launched in India* Coming back after riding Tesla on self-driving mode in India pic.twitter.com/oO3KMA3E46 — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) July 15, 2025

LOL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarcasm (@sarcastic_us)

The Typical Desi Reaction!

Welcome to India

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Automobile Memes (@automobile.memes)

ROFL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gypsy Street - Unraveling Street Fashion (@gypsystreet.in)

Peak Desi Humour

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Storyboard18 (@brandstoryboard)

Hahahaha

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarcasm (@sarcastic_us)

Did You See It Too?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Theaslimemesofficial (@theaslimemesofficial)

The Humorous Reels Are Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lit Memes Mumbai (@litmemesmumbai)

Tesla vs Indian Roads

View this post on Instagram A post shared by India Our Home (@indiaourhome)

