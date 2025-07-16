Is Tesla ready for India’s iconic potholes and traffic menace? Elon Musk’s Tesla has officially entered the Indian market with the opening of its first-ever showroom in India, located at the BKC complex in Mumbai. The company has launched its Model Y electric SUV, reportedly at a starting price of INR 60 Lakh. As the news broke on social media, internet users did the best they could to celebrate the milestone in true desi style – memes. From Mumbai potholes to cattle on the roads, desi netizens took sarcastic jibes at the announcement with humorous reels and jokes. Elon Musk’s EV Company To Officially Start Rolling Out Its Tesla Model Y in India; Check Expected Price, Variants and Other Details.
Tesla in India Funny Memes Go Viral
While tesla open showroom in india
But Indians with car 😂 #TeslaIndia #teslainindia pic.twitter.com/1WeSyhtFSh
— ʀᴀᴠɪɴᴀ (@RavinaMedico) July 15, 2025
Good Luck With the Indian Roads!
Good Luck @Tesla_India with self driving feature on Indian Roads pic.twitter.com/GXRmUmGkEk
— Oxygen 💨 (@WhateverVishal) July 15, 2025
The Potholes Welcome Tesla Cars
Hello
TESLA
Waiting for a Long Drive....!
Welcome to India...!#Tesla #TeslaIndia pic.twitter.com/IIFdpBobzi
— Bahula Iyer (@bahulapanguluri) July 15, 2025
Relatable Much?
*Tesla launched in India*
Coming back after riding Tesla on self-driving mode in India pic.twitter.com/oO3KMA3E46
— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) July 15, 2025
The Typical Desi Reaction!
Welcome to India
Peak Desi Humour
Did You See It Too?
The Humorous Reels Are Here
Tesla vs Indian Roads
