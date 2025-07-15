Tesla Mumbai showroom will officially open today in India, marking the entry of Elon Musk's EV firm. The company will roll out the Tesla Model Y in India with a 574 km range in two versions - Long Range RWD and Long Range AWD (with dual-motor). Tesla Model Y price in India could be around INR 60 to INR 70 lakh. Musk's EV firm reportedly imported vehicles from China and the US to India. The Tesla Model Y launch will occur at Mumbai BKC (Bandra Kurla Complex). The car may come in five and seven-seater options and have a 15-inch HD touchscreen, a premium audio system, a HEPA filter and many other features. Ola Electric Q1 Results: Bhavish Aggarwal-Led EV Company Net Loss Widens to INR 428 Crore, Revenue Drops 50%.

Tesla Model Y Launch in India Today

BREAKING - Confirmed with pics, the first @Tesla showroom in India is in BKC on the ground floor of Maker Maxity 2 North Avenue @SawyerMerritt @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/1hHKyGuY8X — Manish R. Jain (@mrjain) June 24, 2025

