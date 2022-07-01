In a bizarre incident reported from carnival cruise ship, a matter of disagreement tuned into major havoc among over 60 – 70 passengers ending up in an hour-long fight past midnight. The fight was shot on the mobile camera by some present during the brawl and was shared on social media. The haywire struggle was shot on the mobile camera by some present during the brawl and was shared on social media. According to a passenger named Theresa James, claims of cheating led to the fight. She told that the alleged threesome between some passengers came to the notice of others who were not happy with the act and this led to the brawl.

Watch Video:

Massive brawl breaks out in nightclub of Carnival cruise ship just off New York harbor. It started because someone got jealous over a “threesome”. The Coast Guard was summoned to escort the ship back to New York. pic.twitter.com/2Xnljgi3O9 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) June 30, 2022

A massive, hourlong 60-person brawl broke out on a Carnival Cruise after one person’s significant other found out about an alleged threesome https://t.co/u1b9MoQzAY — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 30, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)