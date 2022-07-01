In a bizarre incident reported from carnival cruise ship, a matter of disagreement tuned into major havoc among over 60 – 70 passengers ending up in an hour-long fight past midnight. The fight was shot on the mobile camera by some present during the brawl and was shared on social media. The haywire struggle was shot on the mobile camera by some present during the brawl and was shared on social media. According to a passenger named Theresa James, claims of cheating led to the fight. She told that the alleged threesome between some passengers came to the notice of others who were not happy with the act and this led to the brawl.

Watch Video:

