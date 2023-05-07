In a video that will make the heart skip a beat, a tiger leapt out of a sugarcane field to attack a flying drone in the Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh. The scary video was shot with the drone. In the video, the big cat can be seen jumping out of the field when the drone comes too close. Despite its super jump, the big cat fails to get hold of the flying object and falls to the ground. The animal then disappears into the field. The eight-second video shows the fantastic agility and acrobatic skills of the tiger. Tiger Kills, Eats Leopard At Ranthambore National Park, Viral Pics Surface.

Tiger Leaps Out to Catch Drone:

