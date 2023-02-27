Ever seen a tiger and leopard face off? The two mighty predators have been captured face to face in one video shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda. But contrary to expecting a takedown between the two animals, the leopard is seen caving down and the tiger just walks away. The leopard looks as if it is surrendering to the tiger. It was a truly rare sight and could have seen a different ending with the tiger overpowering the leopard. However, as the IFS officer wrote, it could be a ‘peaceful coexistence.’ Dog Tries to Bite Off Tiger's Ear With Lion Sitting Silent Nearby, Viral Video Leaves Netizens Stunned.

Watch Viral Video of 'Almost' Faceoff Between Tiger and Leopard!

This face off between the tiger & leopard is bit unnatural. What do you think as to why both backed up without attacking each other. Peaceful coexistence? pic.twitter.com/O7yTkkFYil — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) February 22, 2023

