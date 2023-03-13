RRR is the talk of the town today with the Naatu Naatu song from SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus winning the best original song at Oscars 2023. Amid all this what caught everyone’s attention was tv channel Times Now showing former computer intelligence consultant Edward Snowden as RRR actor. This gaffe by the news channel has left netizens in splits. Korean Embassy Officials in Delhi Groove to RRR’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ After It Wins Best Original Song Award At Oscars 2023 (Watch Video).

Times Now Gaffe Leaves Netizens in Splits

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)