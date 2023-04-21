While many renowned personalities lost Twitter’s traditional checkmark on Friday, Author Stephen King, who previously called Elon Musk a ‘misfit’ for the microblogging site, tweeted, “My Twitter account says I've subscribed to Twitter Blue. I haven't. My Twitter account says I've given a phone number. I haven't.” In response, Musk tweeted, "You're welcome namaste," along with an emoji with folded hands. #BlueTick Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral After Celebrities Lose Legacy Verified Blue Checkmarks Under New Twitter Update.

King Claims to Get Free Checkmark Without Subscription

My Twitter account says I’ve subscribed to Twitter Blue. I haven’t. My Twitter account says I’ve given a phone number. I haven’t. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 20, 2023

