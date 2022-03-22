It was on this date, exactly two years ago, Prime minister Narendra Modi, in a televised address to the nation, announced a ‘Janata Curfew’ from 7 am to 9 pm. The announcement of the Janta Curfew restricted the movement of the citizens in public areas totally, food services were stopped and thousands of people emigrated out of major Indian cities. Today, Twitter is full of nostalgic memes, jokes, and puns on the two year anniversary of Janta Curfew that will give you mixed feelings

Two Year Anniversary Of Janta Curfew

Feeling Nostalgic

#JantaCurfew.... With clapping, beating thalis and bell ringing on 22nd March, 2020.. we thanked our COVID warriors . pic.twitter.com/qsCvWWxDQX — Varsha saandilyae (@saandilyae) March 22, 2022

Too Funny For Words

2 years of #JantaCurfew 😂 Top winners of Thaali bajao abhiyan: pic.twitter.com/9zzzPH5rUQ — ThikThaak (@ThikThaak) March 22, 2022

Exactly!

This day, that year#JantaCurfew anniversary 😆😅 How life has changed since then, 2 years of #WFH#22March2020 — Paras Rai (@raiparas) March 22, 2022

Haha! Screamingly Funny

