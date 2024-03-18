Reports of Union Flags flying at half-mast outside Government Buildings across the UK, with the BBC reportedly on standby for an "imminent announcement" from the Royal Family. Concerns arise about the well-being of King Charles III and Kate Middleton, particularly amid Kate's recent surgery. However, these claims lack confirmation from the Royal Family, and many have debunked the rumours, suggesting that the images could be from unrelated events or from past occurrences. A clarification emerged from a community message on X, debunking the rumours and attributing the lowered flags to Queen Elizabeth II's death in 2022. Notably, the initial rumour was fueled by observations of a black logo, which a user interpreted as a symbol of mourning, but further investigation revealed no changes in the BBC's logos. The BBC logo has various colours for different divisions, including black, leading to unfounded assumptions. While speculation continues to swirl, it's crucial to rely on verified information and refrain from spreading baseless rumours. King Charles III to Undergo Surgery: King Charles to Receive Enlarged Prostate Treatment.

Union Flags at Half-Mast

🔥 BREAKING: Reports that the Union Flag is flying at half-mast at some Government Buildings across the United Kingdom tonight amid reports the BBC is on standby for an "imminent announcement" from the Royal Family. Is this related to Kate Middleton’s condition? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/MoeHk5w5Fs — Cillian (@CilComLFC) March 17, 2024

BBC on Standby

What we know so far: • Reports of Union Flags flying at half-mast outside Government Buildings across the UK. • BBC reportedly on standby for an "imminent announcement" from the Royal Family. • @BBC’s profile picture is black. Are King Charles III and Kate Middleton okay? pic.twitter.com/AoirRbsSPf — Cillian (@CilComLFC) March 18, 2024

Questions Linger Amid Kate Middleton's Surgery

Checking rumors and it looks like no flags at half mast and the “BBC blackout” rumor came from a guy who pointed out that their logo is “now” black (suggesting a death), but there’s no change in the logos. They have different colored logos for each division and one is black.… — Mandy Powers Norrell (@MPowersNorrell) March 18, 2024

Community Notes: Clarifying Speculation Over Union Flag

BREAKING: Reports that the Union Flag is flying at half-mast at some Government Buildings across the United Kingdom tonight amid reports the BBC is on standby for an "imminent announcement" from the Royal Family. pic.twitter.com/K05p4CFtvU — The General (@GeneralMCNews) March 17, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)