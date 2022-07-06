A highly idiosyncratic style of wedding procession shows the typical desi jugaad of Indians. Amidst heavy downpour in Indore, a Baraat went to the bride's place, covering themselves in a huge yellow tarpaulin. The rainfall did not dampen the spirit of the over-enthusiastic Baraatis who were enjoying the beat of the music! The viral clip has garnered more than 1K views on Twitter. Man's Quirky Dance Moves at Wedding Baraat Will Definitely Make You Shake With Laughter; Watch Viral Video.

Monsoon Wedding Scenes!

जब इंसान किसी चीज को शिद्दत से चाहता है तो पाने का हर संभव प्रयास करता है,भारी बारिश के बीच निकली बारात,बारिश के आनन्द के बीच बारातियों ने जमकर डांस भी किया pic.twitter.com/dpgz4Fkk0D — vikas singh Chauhan (@vikassingh218) July 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)