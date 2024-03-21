In Chicago's West Garfield Park neighbourhood, an Uber driver was forced to flee gunfire after picking up a passenger, as captured by his dashboard camera. The footage depicts the chilling moment when the passenger calmly warns of an impending shooting, prompting the driver to accelerate away, only to hear gunshots seconds later. Despite the passenger's quick action to contact the police, the situation escalated, leading to the driver's decision to prioritize their safety and switch destinations. US Shooting Video: Multiple People Shot at Morgan State University in Baltimore, Police Confirm Active Shooter Situation.

Uber Driver Flees Gunfire

Passenger Alerts Uber Driver of Gunfire

