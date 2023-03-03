A woman in the US gave birth to momo twins recently. Britney and Frankie Alba hail from Tuscaloosa, Alabama. They welcomed the twins Lydia and Lynlee Alba on October 25, 2022. After this, they again heard the good news of twins after a span of six months. According to a press release by the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB), MoMo twins or monoamniotic-monochorionic are rare. Such types of twins share the same placenta, amniotic sac and fluid. Hilary Swank, Who Is Expecting Twins, Shares New Pic Showing Off Her Baby Bump on Instagram!

US Woman Britney Alba Gave Birth To MoMo Twins

What Are MoMo Twins or Pregnancies?

In simple terms, MoMo pregnancy involves twins who share the same placenta, amniotic sac and fluid, however, they are differet as the two have different umbilical cords. Speaking to the Indian Express, Rachel Sinkey, M.D., assistant professor in the UAB Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology said, "They share everything except umbilical cords, which can easily become entangled in a single sac. Unfortunately, there is a high rate of stillbirths associated with MoMo twins."

