Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu recently reacted to a post discussing autism analysis from the McCullough Foundation’s Landmark Report, which reviewed over 300 studies. The report stated that evidence supports a multifactorial model of ASD, where genetic, neuroimmune, environmental, perinatal, and iatrogenic factors interact to produce a post-encephalitic phenotype. Responding to the report, Vembu said, “Parents should take this analysis seriously. I believe there is increasing evidence that we are giving way too many vaccines to very young children. This trend is spreading in India too, and we are seeing a rapid increase in autism cases here.” In reply, Indian doctor PV Ramesh urged Vembu to delete the post, calling it “reckless and devastating to public health.” The doctor further criticised Vembu for citing a “dodgy western source” to make a sweeping recommendation. Vembu, however, refused to delete his post, stating, “I will not delete my post. I stand by what I said. The term ‘dodgy western source’ should be applied to FDA and CDC recommendations, by the way. Those institutions do not deserve blind faith. The brave doctors who are questioning the dogma are doing a valuable service.” ‘Indian Immigrants Make the Highest Fiscal Contribution to Their Host Nation’, Sridhar Vembu Reacts to Research by Economist.

Sridhar Vembu Refuses to Delete His Post on Austim and Early Age Vaccinations in India

I will not delete my post. I stand by what I said. The term "Dodgy western source" should be applied to FDA and CDC recommendations, by the way. Those institutions do not deserve blind faith. The brave doctors who are questioning the dogma are doing a valuable service. Science… — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) October 28, 2025

