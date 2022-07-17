A contractual worker of UP’s Mathura Nagar Nigam was terminated after a video went viral in which he is seen carrying portraits of dignitaries including chief minister Yogi Adityanath and prime minister Narendra Modi in his hand held garbage cart. In response to questions about why he was carrying the photographs and where he obtained them, the man can be heard saying that, “I don’t know anything about the pictures, I simply discovered them in the rubbish.”

Watch Video:

A contractual worker at UP's Mathura Nagar Nigam was terminated after he was found carrying pictures of PM Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath among other dignitaries in his hand held garbage cart. pic.twitter.com/Jg2x3LW3Mk — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 17, 2022

Satyendra Kumar Tiwari, additional municipal commissioner, Nagar Nigam Mathura-Vrindavan on the incident pic.twitter.com/5MoO49DIPE — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 17, 2022

