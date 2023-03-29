Another incident of thieves digging up a drain adjacent to a jewellery shop in Meerut has surfaced. Last month also, a similar incident occurred in the city. Thieves have taken the valuables of Rs 10-15 lakhs. The wall connecting the drain and the shop was weak, which is why it happened so smoothly on the night of Monday and Tuesday, according to a TOI report. The thieves left a note explaining why they had done this and praised the shop floor. Uttar Pradesh: Thieves Steal Jewellery From Teacher’s House in Kanpur, CCTV Video Surfaces.

Thieves Dug Cave, Leave Note At Jewellery Shop

