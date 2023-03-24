Two thieves stole jewellery worth lakhs from a teacher’s house in Kanpur. The CCTV of the thieves have emerged which shows them walking away with the valuables. They also took away an LED TV from the house. The incident took place in the Govind Nagar police station area. The family had gone for some medical checkup outside the city when the incident took place. Uttar Pradesh: Thieves Try To Steal AC From Shop in Meerut, Get Caught by Owner, Video Goes Viral.

Crime in Kanpur

