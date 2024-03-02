A disturbing video has surfaced from Maharashtra's Vasai area, showing two siblings being mowed down by a loaded school bus while crossing the road. In the 17-second clip the children are seen trying to cross the road, when the school bus, moving at a slow speed, knocks them down. The kids have reportedly sustained serious injuries and were admitted to hospital. The tragic incident which occurred at around 2 pm on Friday, March 1 was caught on a CCTV camera installed nearby. The children seems to be between two-five years of age, and were crossing the road without the supervision of any adults. Bystanders rushed to the rescue of the kids following the incident. The bus driver reportedly fled the scene after the accident and an investigation has been launched to probe the matter. Kerala Shocker: Child Crushed to Death After Grandfather Accidentally Drives Car Over Him in Kasargod, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Vasai Road Accident -- Warning -- Disturbing Video:

Two kids crushed under school bus in vasai, however both kids survived the fatal accident and are under treatment#vasai #news #accident pic.twitter.com/tRnliguWUV — Nilesh shukla (@Nilesh_isme) March 2, 2024

