#VestiTwitter Trends Online With Tamilians Showing Off Their Style in Traditional Veshti
🤨🚶♂️....#Vestitwitter pic.twitter.com/ekWtLzWTIe
— பூபதி🤴 (@boopathi1003) May 13, 2021
More Pics of Men Wearing Veshti
கல்யாண போட்டோ தான் இருக்கி 🏃🏾♂️🏃🏾♂️🏃🏾♂️#Vestitwitter https://t.co/Ge865LFGUx pic.twitter.com/pAya1AR6EI
— Dr. விழைவேந்தன் (@vizhaivendhan) May 12, 2021
A Throwback!
#Vestitwitter Pic taken during Onam celebrations at Pondicherry university! pic.twitter.com/nPDWSMmfRb
— Aady (@dr_aadhavan) May 13, 2021
Aww Cutie! Winner of #VestiTwitter Trend!
And the winner of #Vestitwitter is #GowthamRahman 🎉🎊🎉🎊 pic.twitter.com/r1sDGHIBsy
— Pari Sivan (@parisivan) May 13, 2021
More Cute Pics
Old one #Vestitwitter https://t.co/TiGJqsNGzm pic.twitter.com/4RZ1EJClIR
— நீ மழை நான் இலை (@AragornTheRider) May 13, 2021
Kids Are Winning Hearts With the Viral Trend
#Vestitwitter மாசா கெத்தா.. ஓஹோய் 🔥🔥 https://t.co/3HAG67E8Qp pic.twitter.com/CrBQy3TjcL
— சார்லி (@Charlie_twts) May 13, 2021
So Cute
#Vestitwitter ல என் குழந்தை😍 pic.twitter.com/Bibt1UlmEB
— 🖤DOLL🖤 (@mairumaadhri) May 13, 2021
