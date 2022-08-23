Humanity exists! Recent video from Argentina proved it right where people helped a little boy find his father in the crowd. In the viral video, a tall man could be seen carrying the child on his shoulder who lost his father in the crowd. Amidst the chaos, public came together to chant his father's name Eduardo so he could hear the signal even if at distance. The heartwarming video featured the aww-dorable moment for the users who praised the Argentines for their very sweet and kind gesture. WATCH: Bizarre Video of Woman Walking a Giant Animal Goes Viral As Netizens Wonder Whether It’s a Dog or a Wolf!

Watch Viral Video of Argentines' Kind Gesture of Helping Little Boy Find His Father:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Good News Movement (@goodnews_movement)

