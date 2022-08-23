Dog or Wolf? Have you also found yourself in a dilemma when you can't differentiate between the two species because of their identical physical features? Such an incident occurred over the internet when video of a lady walking a giant animal went viral and sparked the debate among the social media users. In the bizarre video, a woman could be seen walking on a busy road with a massive beast-like animal that aroused the question of whether it's a dog or a wolf! Scroll down to take a look and decide! WATCH: Man Pulls Leopard By its Tail and Leg in Viral Video; Disturbing Visual Enrages Netizens!

Woman Walking a Massive Animal Sparked a Debate on the Internet

'Mutant' beast video sparks debate: Is it a dog or wolf? https://t.co/kRS87F7Orq pic.twitter.com/WNMeMK6oax — New York Post (@nypost) August 22, 2022

