The incidents of doctors getting beaten by patient's relatives are constantly brought to light. Doctors are often beaten up saying that the patient died due to negligence. A similar incident has now come to light from Nashik district where a patient's relatives can be seen beating up a doctor. The entire incident has been captured in the CCTV camera installed in the hospital. According to reports, the incident took place on August 28 around 10 pm. In the video, 4-5 relatives of the patient, angry with the doctor, can be seen brutally beating him. Hospital staff and other people intervened in the matter and can be seen trying to save the doctor. After the CCTV footage came to light, the police started investigatin.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)