Police have detained five people in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi after a video went viral in which few people can be seen thrashing a youth and chopping his hair forcefully for alleged eve-teasing. The incident occurred at kaithipurwa following which the victim lodged a complaint with the police. In the now viral video, few people can be seen surrounding the youth and chopping his hair.

