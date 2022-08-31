In a shocking incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, a video of a group of youth firing from a gun has gone viral on social media. In the 19-second video, one of the youth can be seen cutting a cake as a second youth fires shots in the air with his gun. The alleged incident spread panic among the local people who approached the Sasni police station of Basgoi. The alleged incident took place in the village of Sasni police station area in Basgoi.

