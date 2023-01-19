Vietnam's most famous "Dragon Chicken", known for its giant lumpy legs, is deemed the most delicious and well-known dish during the festivities of the Vietnamese Lunar New Year, known as Tet. Tet 2023 falls on 22 January. The Dong Tao chicken has legs as thick as a brick which are sold for an expensive amount. The chunky legs of the bird are named after the commune where it is bred in northern Vietnam. The meat of the Dragon Chicken is prized for its chewy texture and is also low in fat. Lucky Foods To Eat for Chinese New Year 2023: From Dumplings to Noodles, Attract Good Luck by Eating These Foods During the Spring Festival.

See Giant Legs Of Vietnam’s ‘Dragon Chicken’:

Giant legs of Vietnam's 'dragon chicken' a Lunar New Year delicacy. 📷 Nhac NGUYEN #AFP pic.twitter.com/prqegvpFLK — AFP Photo (@AFPphoto) January 17, 2023

