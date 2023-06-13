Dining beside coffins can be quite uneasy for most people. But, this tea shop in Ahmedabad seems to use these morose surroundings for running its business. The Lucky Restaurant in Ahmedabad's Lal Darwaja has been in operation for over 72 years. Artist MF Husain was a regular at the small tea shop. Husain even gave one of his paintings to the owner of the shop back in 1994. This painting is still on display in the tea shop. The video of this shop went viral when it was shared by a food vlogger recently. The caption on the post stated the story behind the unique setting of the restaurant. “The owner of the restaurant Krishnan Kutti brought this land in Ahmedabad, unaware of the fact that it was a cemetery. However, this revelation did not alter his plan to build a food joint on it. Leaving the graves untouched apart from installing iron bars around them, the owner has built sitting areas around the graves, in the available space. Every morning, the staff cleans all the graves and adorns them with fresh flowers The place slowly started pacing up and became one of the most loved spots to hang out in the city [sic]”, the caption said. Uttar Pradesh: Vegetable Vendor Receives Rs 172 Crore in Bank Account in Ghazipur, Says Unaware of 'Transaction'; Probe Launched by Income Tax Department.

