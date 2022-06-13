Every week you may suffer from the dull case of Mondays! Well, not only humans but animals also have their lazy days. A viral picture of a mare will exactly depict your Monday morning mood. As per a Twitter user, female horse Sugar "doesn't like to be ridden" and "pretends to be asleep" whenever someone approaches her with a saddle. The picture of the mare went viral on the internet and has already garnered more than 31K views.

See Pic:

Meet Sugar, she doesn't like to be ridden. If Sugar is approached with a saddle she lyes down and pretends to be asleep. Sugar refuses to open her eyes until the riders leave. pic.twitter.com/FWaKYoKlHx — jim rose circus (@jimrosecircus1) June 12, 2022

