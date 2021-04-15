A Heartbreaking Sight of Healthcare Professional Looking Exhausted!

I hd Covid n was admitted for 6 days. This picture will stay with me. For the ones reading this tweet- they are humans too! As a mental health professional I couldn't help but be there for them. Follow the thread .. #COVIDSecondWave #COVID19 #COVID pic.twitter.com/xqxU37o1gL — Vandana Mahajan (@oceanblue11oct) April 15, 2021

Twitter Thread Capturing Many Struggles of Frontline Workers

I asked a nurse on duty - how long have you been doing this? She said Since Covid hit. I hv a son who stays with my parents. For the first few months of Covid I stayed in the hostel. I didnt go home. Now he has exams, so I finish my duty..go home teach — Vandana Mahajan (@oceanblue11oct) April 15, 2021

It's Tough for All the Hospital Staff

There is a mausi who gets a glass of water for me. I thank her and she says -no one has said that to me ever. And then she narrated the story of her life. How she has a family , how tough its been for her! 10 minutes later , we have formed a bond. — Vandana Mahajan (@oceanblue11oct) April 15, 2021

Mental Health Crisis Among Medical Workers

A male nurse comes up to chk my vitals. I strike a conversation with him.I I asked " heard you perform CPR yesterday night. Him- the patient died. We tried our best n we speak for some more time I thank him for being there. He wanted to express his anguish at losing a pt. — Vandana Mahajan (@oceanblue11oct) April 15, 2021

Struggles of Wearing PPE

For the ones who don't know -once the HCP wear their PPE's they cant even go pass urine. They don't eat or drink for hours so that they dont have the urge to use the Loo. If its urgent, they go in a loo reserved for them and then they have to get into new PPE's — Vandana Mahajan (@oceanblue11oct) April 15, 2021

Changing Sanitary Pads Is Impossible

A sister told me that their biological clock has been disrupted. They have stomach problems, ulcers in their mouth and if one of them is menstruating , changing a sanitary pad is a humanly impossible task. — Vandana Mahajan (@oceanblue11oct) April 15, 2021

Doctors On Duty Are Exhausted

The doctors on duty are exhausted! Each one of the HCP in the Covid ward fears that they too will get this effing virus. — Vandana Mahajan (@oceanblue11oct) April 15, 2021

The Real Heroes Protecting the COVID-19 Patients

Lemme tell you - it is not the God at #KumbhMela2021 or the politicians at #election rallies that is protecting the Covid patients , it is the #HCW . How can any Covid protocols be followed in such places. — Vandana Mahajan (@oceanblue11oct) April 15, 2021

Mask Up India!

Where is the effing common sense! India the only way to stop the spread is #MaskUpIndia , maintain SD, sanitise , #Vaccinate and use common sense! #COVID19 #Covidsecondwave — Vandana Mahajan (@oceanblue11oct) April 15, 2021

