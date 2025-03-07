Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, March 7, took to X (formerly Twitter) to thank Barbados for bestowing the prestigious 'Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados' award on him. In his post, PM Narendra Modi said that he was grateful to the Government and the people of Barbados for this honour. "Dedicate the ‘Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados’ Award to the 1.4 billion Indians and to the close relations between India and Barbados," his post read. It must be noted that PM Narendra Modi has been bestowed with the prestigious 'Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados' award in recognition of his "strategic leadership" and "valuable assistance" during the COVID-19 pandemic. On Thursday, March 6, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that Pabitra Margherita, Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles received the award on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a ceremony held in Bridgetown, Barbados. PM Narendra Modi on 2-Day Visit to Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Will Launch Several Projects Today.

'Grateful to the Government and the People of Barbados for This Honour'

Grateful to the Government and the people of Barbados for this honour. Dedicate the ‘Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados’ Award to the 1.4 billion Indians and to the close relations between India and Barbados. @DameSandraMason @miaamormottley https://t.co/Ab11qHSAyA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 7, 2025

