A madrasa teacher from Kerala's Kannur has been sentenced to 187 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to news agency ANI, the Taliparamba POCSO court pronounced the verdict and convicted Muhammed Rafi, a native of Alakode. The POCSO court also imposed a fine of INR 9 lakh on the accused. The court also took into account that the accused was previously involved in another case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Public Prosecutor Advocate Sherimol Jose said. Kerala Shocker: 38-Year-Old Man Arrested for ‘Sexually Abusing’ 2 Minor Daughters of Live-In Partner in Ernakulam.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

