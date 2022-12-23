In a video that is going viral on social media, a sheep can be seen attacking a small girl. The video was shared by Instagram page Viral Hog. In the video, a sheep can be seen attacking a small girl playing in the garden of a house. As the video moves further, the adopted dog comes to her rescue and shoos off the sheep as it saves the small child. The heartwarming video of the adopted pup is winning hearts online. Video: Elephant Throws Branch At Couple, Disturbs Wedding Photoshoot in Kerala.

Watch the Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ViralHog (@viralhog)

