A video from Kerala has gone viral which shows a grumpy elephant hit a groom with a massive coconut tree leaf during his wedding photoshoot with his bride. According to reports, Jai Srinkar and Greeshma Vr Krishnan were celebrating their nuptials on December 5 when they visited the Panmana Major Sree Subramahnya Swamy Temple in Kerala. Video shows the moment a massive elephant in the background of the pictures threw a leaf directly at the newlyweds. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

