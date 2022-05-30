In the Amas police station area of ​​Bihar's Gaya district, a truck carrying fish overturned. A video of people collecting the fish fallen from the vehicle in buckets and clothes went viral on Twitter. This led to speeding vehicles coming to a halt so that people could carry out the fish heist. The clip has garnered amusing views and shows how happy the folks were as if they had won a lottery. Chennai: Kangaroo Rats, Prairie Dogs & Other Reptiles Seized By Custom Officials At The Airport.

Watch The Video:

