A nonprofit advocacy company claimed that a researcher's female avatar was sexually assaulted on the virtual reality platform Horizon Worlds, owned by Meta. The 21-year-old researcher worked for the Corporate accountability group SumOfUs, which said that "virtual assaults can be intensely traumatic." According to news reports, even though the harassment happened in virtual reality, the incident left the woman disoriented. Tamil Nadu Couple Will Tie Knot In Metaverse, Reception Will Take Place in Virtual Quarter of Hogwarts Castle.

Read About Whole The Incident, Here:

Female avatar sexually assaulted in Meta VR platform, campaigners say https://t.co/QnaSAsPhfJ — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) May 25, 2022

